NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was a scary scene on Friday at the Meadow Drive and Nash Road intersection after a Tonawanda Senior High School student was hit by a car.

North Tonawanda Police Chief Keith Glass said that the quick actions of the school resource officers on duty were critical in saving the teen's life.

"No doubt, they did an incredible job and potentially saved this kid's life," Glass said. "It was lifesaving, no doubt."

WKBW The crash happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Nash Road and Meadow Drive.

Police said the high school student, whose family asked that he remain anonymous, was riding an electric scooter and failed to yield to traffic with a green light.

Once police were notified of the incident, the first two to respond were the school resource officers, Lt. Herbert and Officer Parish.

WATCH: Teen on electric scooter seriously hurt in North Tonawanda crash

Teen on electric scooter seriously hurt in North Tonawanda crash

"We got in the car, sped over there as quickly as possible," Parish said.

The two tell me that they found the student seriously injured and bleeding heavily from his arm.

"He had several injuries, so we were able to apply tourniquets, stop the bleeding and get him the help he needed. Once fire and EMS arrived on scene, we were able to take him to the hospital," Herbert said.

The student was taken to Golisano Children's Hospital with serious injuries. The school district tells me he was discharged early this week.

"Thankful, I'm very thankful. From what I initially saw, I'm glad that this is how it turned out," Parish said.

WATCH: 'Lifesaving': North Tonawanda Police credit school resource officers for saving student's life

'Lifesaving': North Tonawanda Police credit school resource officers for saving student's life

Glass said the responding officers will be honored at the next city council meeting.

"Hopefully, he gets back to being a student here next year, and that everything goes okay for him," Herbert said.