LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New England lobster roll business is taking over at The Lewiston Stone House, as the Olcott Lobster Co. opens its second location Friday.

The Olcott Lobster Co. opened its original location in Olcott just last summer, and it was immediately a hit. Co-owner Michelle Pozantides tells me people were driving hours just to get a taste of her food.

"We had such an unbelievable experience," Pozantides said.

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Last summer, I got a taste of the viral restaurant. When I first met Pozantides, she was already thinking expansion could happen.

"I think we need more locations. I think everybody agrees," Pozantides said in July.

WATCH: 'Lobster pandemonium': Maine lobster roll shack opens at Olcott Beach

'Lobster pandemonium': Maine lobster roll shack opens at Olcott Beach

Sticking true to that word, a second location is ready to go for Friday, one Pozantides is referring to as a "flagship location."

"We have a sit-down restaurant here, a larger kitchen. We can offer more food options and a full bar, so we can get creative," Pozantides said. "We could only seat approximately 50 people in Olcott, a lot of it was to go. There was no indoor seating. This location probably triples that amount."

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Lewiston will have a lot more seating for guests, but I'm told the food will be the same lobster people have come to know and love.

"We are going to stick with the same core menu. We don't want three pages of menu," Pozantides said.

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The Lewiston location will open Friday with extended hours, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

WATCH: 'Known for lobster rolls': Olcott Lobster Co. opening Lewiston location Friday