LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Last year, I found out I have celiac disease. And as someone born and raised in Buffalo, one of my first thoughts was, 'What about fish fries?'

I know now that there are tons of gluten-free spots throughout Western New York, including Bloomfield's Pub, Vin-Chet Bakery, and Broadway Deli.

So, to kick off Lent, I wanted to ask our viewers for their gluten-free fish fry recommendations. One viewer, Debbie, suggested Kith & Kin Bakeshop & Bistro in Lockport.

WATCH: Kith & Kin Bakeshop & Bistro in Lockport is giving everyone a seat at the table this Lent

Kith & Kin Bakeshop & Bistro in Lockport is giving everyone a seat at the table this Lent

When I walked in, I immediately felt at home. That's because owners Tim and Lisa Jermyn built Kith & Kin around family.

"All three of our kids got diagnosed with celiac disease about 20 years ago. We did our best to go out and find gluten-free food, but especially 20 years ago, it was really not an option," owner Lisa Jermyn said. "We just decided that we're going to work on making it ourselves."

Today, they offer homemade gluten-free meals and baked goods. And even with a booming business year-round, Lent's one of the busiest.

"To use a sports reference, it's our playoffs and Super Bowl in the restaurant," owner Tim Jermyn said. "Battered fish fry is the biggest seller. We're selling anywhere from 150 to 250 in a week. It's a big deal in our small kitchen."

Their team makes everything inside their dedicated facility, from their traditional fish fry to their weekly specials like lobster mac and cheese and fish tacos. To them, it's more than just eating; it's giving everyone a seat at the table.

"Food's more than just sustaining your life because you have to eat to live. It's also very social, there are so many traditions, and without offering that fish fry during Lent, that's excluding a lot of people from a tradition that has gone on for centuries," List Jermyn said. "Here, you can come and eat whatever you want."

You can check out Kith & Kin and even learn more about celiac disease online here. And let us know if you have any gluten-free recommendations throughout Western New York!