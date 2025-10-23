'It was scary, it was real': False alarm triggers lockdown at Starpoint Central School District

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A technical system error caused a 30-minute lockdown at Starpoint Central School District in Niagara County on Wednesday morning after an active threat alert was mistakenly sent out.

Students and staff sheltered in classrooms until Niagara County Sheriff's deputies determined it was a false alarm.

"It triggered an immediate response," said Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti. "In total, we had 12 cars on scene, it was really an immediate response."

Teachers quickly moved students from hallways into classrooms during the lockdown, according to Starpoint School Union President Mike Luick.

"Teachers [were] pulling kids out of the hallways, to get them in a safe spot, and then we locked down in their classroom," Luick said. "It was scary, it was real. We were dealing with kids who just went through a very traumatic situation."

The district says the lockdown was triggered by a technical system error. Superintendent Sean Croft declined an in-person interview but issued a statement saying the district has identified the factors that led to the incident and revised procedures to ensure this doesn't happen again.

"The kids know about school shootings; it was disheartening to see kids have to go through that," Luick said.

When asked about the specific technical error, the district provided a separate statement saying a combination of factors contributed to the events and that they have updated procedures to prevent future incidents.

The sheriff's office says this was a case of safety systems doing exactly what they're designed to do, even if it was a false alarm.

