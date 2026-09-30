LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Carson's Deli and Bakery, a Lockport institution since 1982, is for sale as founders Dave and Gwen Carson prepare to retire.

The business, which began as a family kitchen operation, grew into a beloved community staple with its Old Saunders Settlement Road location by 2026. The Carsons have listed the property for just under $900,000.

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Throughout the years, the Carsons have become some recognizable local faces.

"We are kind of well known. You don't always think you are," Gwen Carson said.

"There's not one person who doesn't know who Dave and Gwen are," Denise Norek, who works as Carson’s, said.

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Gwen said that the decision to sell was not an easy one for the couple, but retirement, however, comes with its own rewards.

"It was hard deciding to do that. It was hard. Dave and Gwen don't want to let go," Gwen said. "We have plenty of grandchildren to pay attention to. We have 13, and one set lives in Florida so we can visit there. And visit other parts of the country where we have relatives, which we really would like to do.”

The family is not simply looking for a buyer for the land and building. They want someone they can mentor and help keep the business running for years to come.

WATCH: ‘It was hard deciding’: Lockport’s ‘Carson's Deli and Bakery’ up for sale

‘It was hard deciding’: Lockport’s ‘Carson's Deli and Bakery’ up for sale

Q: "Why do you want them to carry on the torch?”

Carson: “Because people depend on our cookies.”

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Gwen assured me that the new owner would be getting all of the same recipes that customers have grown to know and love.

Carson's Deli and Bakery will remain open throughout the sale process, with cookies and pies still available for customers.