'It is a win': Lockport halves proposed property tax levy increase, now 3.8%

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Lockport has significantly reduced its proposed property tax increase from 8% to 3.8%, with the budget set for a vote on Wednesday night.

"Man, my eyes dropped," Blake Lemoi said. "When I saw 8%, I was like, 'That's way too much,' enough is enough."

Lemoi, who runs the 'Lockport Local' Facebook page, said his reaction matched many neighbors' online.

"I just saw hundreds of comments and a lot of people saying the exact same thing," Lemoi added.

The city announced the change on Facebook just 12 hours before the council meeting.

Mayor John Lombardi III explained that the city council dropped the proposed increase to 3.8%, just below the allowable limit on property tax increases. Anything higher would have needed an override vote.

"When they propose that the mayor has an 8% budget, that doesn't mean the mayor wants it to stay there. That is the proposed budget," Lombardi said. "It is absolutely a win. It is a win for the common council."

The revised budget still requires a council vote Wednesday night, but Lombardi is confident it will pass.

"I don't think there is a lot more room that we can actually cut in there without laying off people, and we do not want to do that," Lombardi said. "If it does go 3-3, I have six councilmembers, the mayor has the ability to vote, and I will vote in favor of the budget."

