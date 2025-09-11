'In honor of 9/11': Christian Academy of WNY students deliver appreciation gifts to first responders

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Christian Academy of Western New York has a yearly tradition every September 11: walking through North Tonawanda to meet with first responders with thanks and gifts.

Thursday afternoon, the student body split into two groups, each with snacks, thank-you cards and American flags in hand.

WKBW

Elementary students walked down the street to the North Tonawanda Fire Department Hook & Ladder Co. #2, while middle and high school students made the longer walk to the North Tonawanda police station.