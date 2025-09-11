'In honor of 9/11': Christian Academy of WNY students deliver appreciation gifts to first responders

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Christian Academy of Western New York has a yearly tradition every September 11: walking through North Tonawanda to meet with first responders with thanks and gifts.
Thursday afternoon, the student body split into two groups, each with snacks, thank-you cards and American flags in hand.
Elementary students walked down the street to the North Tonawanda Fire Department Hook & Ladder Co. #2, while middle and high school students made the longer walk to the North Tonawanda police station.
“In honor of 9/11, we want to show our appreciation for our first responders,” School Administrator Wendy Engert said. “I think that after 9/11, as years have gone by, they get less recognition than they used to, so we want them to know that we remember them, and we appreciate them on this day.”
“Just to honor them for what they did on that very tragic day, and they were the superheroes,” 9th grader Sophia Wallace said. “Really, to just thank them for everything.”
“They are brave and they risk their lives to save us,” 6th grader Marcella Griffin said.
“They could have lost their life,” 5th grader Rylee Moore said. “[We do this every year], so we can keep thanking them and help them keep going with their job.”
“It means a lot to know that we’re appreciated, especially with the younger generation seeing that we’re normal people, just like everybody else,” North Tonawanda Police Chief Keith Glass said.