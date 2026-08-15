WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the past 13 years, the Kupiec family has been honoring the life of their late son Brandon by taking the time to save others in the form of a yearly blood drive in his name.

Summer of 2013 was the most unexpected and worst news of Mary Beth Kupiec’s life, because in June, her 20-year-old son Brandon died without explanation.

“After Brandon passed away, everybody wanted to help in some way, so why not hold a blood drive? Our very first blood drive, we brought in 127 pints of blood,” Mary Beth said.

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What started as one blood drive has expanded to 13 years of service every summer. This year's event, like many others, was hosted at the Shawnee Volunteer Fire Company.

WATCH: ‘I think he is proud’: Kupiec family honors late son’s life by saving others

‘I think he is proud’: Kupiec family honors late son Brandon’s life by saving others

“For a short time, he’s all around in here,” Mary Beth said. “The need is a lot more in summer, so what better way to honor him? We have a blood drive every year.”

Mary Beth tells me the goal each summer is to reach 100 donors, and oftentimes, they get close. Both longtime friends like Gui Krzywda and new faces like North Tonawanda graduate Ella Marshall have shown up.

“I try to come every year,” Krzywda said. “Because that’s what mom and dad want. If mom and dad want you to donate blood, that’s what you do, what the parents want.”

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“Well, it’s helping lives. It takes 10 minutes for me,” Marshall said. “I think this is amazing. In December, when they have their other one, I’m going to be here, when I’m home from college, and donate. Get whoever I can from my family to come help too.”

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Over the years, Mary Beth says they’ve collected 1,600 pints of blood, turning grief into good for many.

“You impact so many different lives with one donation,” Marshall said.

“If you are donating blood, you are giving life to somebody else,” Krzywda said.

“I would never want anyone to have to have a need, and it not be there,” Mary Beth said. “I think he is pretty proud of us, for sure.”