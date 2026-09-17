NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — For more than two months, Sheri Howard has been calling on Niagara Falls to fix a 2.5-foot-deep sinkhole forming on Stephenson Avenue, but many of her calls have went without an answer.

“I have been calling all of the departments of Niagara County, the Department of Water, Department of Works, 3-1-1,” Sheri said. “They’ve been doing a heck of a job at ignoring me for the last two months.”

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Since this sinkhole out front of Sheri’s house first appeared July 1, she said she has called and called for help, but nobody ever showed up, leaving that sinkhole to grow.

I brought a tape measure out to her street and measured the sinkhole at two-and-a-half feet deep and roughly 8 feet wide; when measuring the tunnel that it has built underneath the road.

“Get on the ball. Do something. At least come out and look like you’re doing something,” Sheri said.

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On Sheri’s behalf, I reached out to the City of Niagara Falls for help, and within a few hours, I got a new text from Sheri that workers were at her house.

When I went back, I saw Niagara Falls Water Board employees checking their lines for leaks. After they found no issues, I watched them cover the sinkhole with a metal plate.

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City officials told me that the Department of Public Works will be back within 24 hours to fill in the sinkhole once and for good.

WATCH: ‘I have been calling’: 2.5-foot-deep sinkhole forming in Niagara Falls

‘I have been calling’: 2.5-foot-deep sinkhole forming in Niagara Falls