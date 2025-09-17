‘Hundreds of coyotes’: North Tonawanda addressing influx of Coyote sightings

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — ‘Hundreds’ of coyotes roaming throughout North Tonawanda have residents and city officials on high alert as sightings increase across the community.

"We got a lot of complaints," Mayor Austin Tylec said. "There are hundreds of coyotes in the city... There has been such an influx. It does create a lot of concerns, because the last thing we need is one child, person or animal hurt."

Neighbors Vanessa Dzielski and Tina Smith have documented multiple coyote sightings around their neighborhood, including capturing video footage at Stenzil Field.

Provided Photos Dzielski and Smith say they watched this coyote spend hours at Stenzil Field.

"She's got dogs, I've got a grandson, we don't want to let them out," Dzielski said.

"It's a park and I'm afraid for children getting hurt," Smith said. "There’s baseball games there three days a week, there's a lot that goes on at that park. I would hate to see a child mauled."

The coyote problem has also reached North Tonawanda High School, where Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Jachlewski said the animals have been spotted in areas where students walk daily.

Provided Photo Jachlewski says a neighbor took this video of a coyote leaving a high school soccer field.

"Just a big animal," Jachlewski said. "It's coming from one of our soccer fields, looking at the houses back there.

“It's been a daily occurrence, and multiple times per day,” Jachlewski said. "We typically have kids outside and it is where kids are walking home through, we wouldn't want to see anything bad happen between our students and a coyote.”

In response to mounting safety concerns, Tylec said the is stepping in to help with the concerns, euthanizing the animals if necessary.

"I have authorized somebody internally, who is licensed, to trap coyotes and monitor them," Tylec said. "They use some kind of bait of sorts and there's a trapping mechanism to capture the animals. We're not trying to decimate a population here by any means."

The mayor is also seeking community assistance through a coyote sighting submission form posted online. You can fill that out here.