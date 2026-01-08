'Had to morph': North Tonawanda chowder recipe becomes essential fire department fundraiser

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Western New York tradition of making and selling chowder has become incredibly popular in North Tonawanda.

Making fireman's chowder has been a century-old tradition for the Gratwick Hose Fire Company, but it has never been quite as popular as it is right now.

"We're making and selling probably 280 to 300 gallons a month," Bob Brennan, company president, said. "It'll [sell out] in a half hour."

"When I started here [in 1973], the demand wasn't that great," Jim Riexinger, volunteer, said. "I wish we could do more, but we just can't. We don't have the kettles, and we don't have the room."

Once per month, the fire department sells fireman's chowder and hosts events like fish fries at their North Tonawanda station on Ward Road, not just for tradition's sake, but because it keeps doors open.

"We've really had to morph into businessmen who are running a restaurant. About 20% of our budget comes from a stipend from the city," Brennan said. "But the other 80% we are raising on our own, either from fish fries, outside catering or chowder."

Every second Saturday of the month, for $7.00/quart, you can get some of the chowder for yourself, either by preordering on Brennan's Facebook or waiting in line.

"We have customers lined up out of the parking lot, waiting for their chance to get some of the chowder. Unfortunately, sometimes we have to turn people away," Brennan said.

All proceeds then go back into the department to help keep it running and offer services to the neighbors of North Tonawanda.