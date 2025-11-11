TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Great Clips locations across the country offered a promotion for all those who served in the military this Veterans Day: free haircuts.

Any active military personnel or veteran who came into a Great Clips could get a free haircut, or could take a free haircut voucher to redeem at a later date.

"I've been here seven years, but the company has been doing it since day one, giving back to the veterans and active military," Town of Niagara location manager Heather Martino said.

WATCH: 'Giving back': Great Clips celebrates Veterans Day with free haircuts

Heather’s husband, Mike, served in the Air Force for 20 years. He was one of the dozens of servicemen, servicewomen and veterans who came in for the company's sign of thanks.