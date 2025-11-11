TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Great Clips locations across the country offered a promotion for all those who served in the military this Veterans Day: free haircuts.
Any active military personnel or veteran who came into a Great Clips could get a free haircut, or could take a free haircut voucher to redeem at a later date.
"I've been here seven years, but the company has been doing it since day one, giving back to the veterans and active military," Town of Niagara location manager Heather Martino said.
WATCH: 'Giving back': Great Clips celebrates Veterans Day with free haircuts
Heather’s husband, Mike, served in the Air Force for 20 years. He was one of the dozens of servicemen, servicewomen and veterans who came in for the company's sign of thanks.
“It’s a really good token of appreciation that they go out of their way to do,” Mike said. “This gives me a day to reflect and remember all the people I served with. You become a pretty tight-knit group with the guys you serve with, especially overseas… A good day to just remember all that military family.”
“Praise the Lord. It’s a matter of experiencing the thanksgiving people have for the service,” Army veteran John Owens said. “At the time, the end of the Vietnam war, the time I served, we weren’t hardly recognized at all coming back, and it’s good to see the recognition we’re getting.”
“There are a lot of us that served during non-war times, but it means much more, the guys who do go out and do the fighting for us to give us freedom,” Air National Guard veteran Sandy Sidell said.