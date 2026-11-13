LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — First Student Super 7 athlete Landon Pettapiece, a senior at Lockport High School, is a four-sport athlete, competing in indoor and outdoor track, volleyball and bowling.

"It's a great culture," Pettapiece said. "I love all the guys during all my sports. They really make it the time that it is."

Pettapiece's interest in sports started at a young age, following in the footsteps of his brother Ehren, who graduated from Lockport High School in 2025.

"He is really what got me into volleyball and track as well because he started in 7th grade and I've just looked up to him all my life," Pettapiece said.

WATCH: First Student Super 7 Athlete: Lockport's Landon Pettapiece

First Student Super 7 Athlete: Lockport's Landon Pettapiece

Pettapiece was a member of Lockport's sectional championship volleyball team as a sophomore, serving as the team's setter alongside his brother. He earned First Team honors as a junior, and Third Team honors as a sophomore. He has also earned the Varsity Volleyball Hustle Award and the Unified Bowling Most Improved Award, along with Second Team All-League honors in outdoor track during the 2025-26 school year.

Beyond athletics, Pettapiece is a member of the National Honor Society and the Spanish, Social Studies, Science and Math Honor Societies. He has earned Scholar-Athlete recognition and received Academic L honors in each of his first three years of high school. He is also involved in Concert Choir.

Pettapiece was named Lockport High School's Character Athlete of the Year in both 2025 and 2026.

The Pettapiece Family Landon Pettapiece, a senior at Lockport High School, has been named this week's Super 7 Athlete of the Week.

Through Lockport High School's Pathways Program, Pettapiece is interning at Total Body Wellness in Lockport as he explores a career in chiropractic care. The internship counts as a class and provides college credits through SUNY Niagara.

"I love helping people, and I love talking to people," Pettapiece said. "I'm a very social, personable type of guy, so that's really what has driven my desire to become a chiropractor."

Pettapiece is considering several colleges for volleyball and chiropractic studies, including Daemen University, Elmira College and Ramapo College.

"I would say leadership and how to pick up the people around me and just be a better person through sports, school, internships," he said. "I always like to be that type of guy who likes to pick people up and support."

Pettapiece also participates in Lockport's Avenue of the Flags program and works at ANJO Baseball fields. He credited his parents, brother and younger sister, who plays volleyball, along with teammates and coaches.

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