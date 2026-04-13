NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a successful first year in business, the Daredevil Museum is expanding in Niagara Falls. The museum is relocating to a new building with more space and a bar.

"The first year was fantastic. It did better than I expected it to," Baillie said. "I encouraged me to expand."

WATCH: 'Fantastic first year': Niagara Falls Daredevil Museum moving into new building

'Fantastic first year': Niagara Falls Daredevil Museum moving into new building

For well over a century, Niagara Falls has been considered a major challenge by daredevils. And for about a year, Gaelan Baillie has honored that history inside his Daredevil Museum on Third Street.

The museum features plenty of history, including barrels Steven Trotter used during his successful trips over the Horseshoe Falls and a jet ski driven by Robert Overacker before he died in 1995 during his trip over Niagara Falls.

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Expansion is already in motion. The museum is relocating to 435 Third Street, the former GoldBar site.

The new location provides space for new exhibits and a bar, which Baillie says offers tourists unique souvenirs to take home and inspires locals to come out.

"[First year], I would say almost 90% was tourists, almost no locals. A lot of locals, if they do come, they're going to come once [because they've seen it]," Baillie said. "I'm excited to see if this will bring locals in, the bar element, hopefully I can create some regulars out of that. I'm hoping we can put on events, have live music, even have parties."

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Baillie says some of the new exhibits will include artifacts about the Magaddino crime family and the Imperial Garage Blues Bar, which hosted performers like BB King and Muddy Waters.

Baillie is hard at work setting things up. He hopes to reopen to the public by May 1.