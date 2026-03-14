‘Easier, more convenient’: Air Canada adds bus route between Toronto and Niagara Falls, Canada

NIAGARA FALLS, CANADA (WKBW) — Air Canada announced that it has added a round-trip bus route that will travel between Toronto Pearson International Airport and Niagara Falls, Canada, beginning in June.

Beginning on June 15, Air Canada’s ‘Luxury Motorcoach Service,’ which is an agreement with The Landline Company, will offer three daily round-trip ‘luxury motorcoaches’ with stops at the Toronto airport, the Niagara District Airport and the Niagara Falls Marriott on Fallsview Blvd.

“We are really excited about it. I told them three buses a day won’t be enough,” Niagara Falls, Canada, Mayor Jim Diodati said.

The buses operate like a layover flight. Air Canada said in a press release that trips include a “boarding pass and bag tag printing at their regional airport, as well as, disruption protection, and Aeroplan point earning opportunities.”

Air Canada

“Usually, you would have to book another bus, some kind of Uber system, taxi or rent a car. It’s complicated. Toronto is a very big and busy city, and to get [to Niagara Falls], it’s complicated. Oftentimes, people just don’t come because it’s too hard to get here,” Diodati said. “It makes it easier, more convenient, and it’s a nice way for people to get right to Niagara or Niagara to their destination.”

Diodati tells me that he thinks that the end result of the bus system is more visitors on both sides of Niagara Falls.

“A lot of people, they’re travelling, they have passports already, so they’re going to definitely want to come into Buffalo and New York and explore the great USA. I think it’s going to be a high tide brings up all boats kind of scenario,” Diodati said.

Currently, prices to and from Niagara Falls start at $49 and can be booked here.

Air Canada says customers who already have an Air Canada booking for flights to or from Toronto Pearson can add a bus segment to their existing itinerary for free by calling the contact center before April 30. That number is (888) 247-2262.