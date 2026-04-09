Driver charged with DUI in Newfane crash that injured three people, including a teenager 

Three people, including a 13 year-old, were seriously injured in a car crash Wednesday in the Town of Newfane. One of the drivers is charged with driving under the influence of drugs.

50-year-old Jonpaul Oliver, from Franklinton, North Carolina, the driver of the pickup truck, was charged with the following:

Driving while intoxicated by drugs



Aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra's Law



Endangering the welfare of a child

Oliver was also charged with multiple vehicle and traffic law violations and additional charges are pending.

Just after 6 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Day Road and Wheeler Road in the Town of Newfane.

Police say a pickup truck failed to stop at a stop sign and struck another car in the intersection. The truck rolled over multiple times and two passengers were ejected from the vehicle, including a 13-year-old child. Both passengers and the other driver have serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

It was determined by police that no one inside the truck was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Oliver was determined to be under the influence of drugs and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The accident is under investigation.