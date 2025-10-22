'Dream come true': Heritage Christian Services cuts the ribbon on home for people with disabilities

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sean McManus has just moved into his dream home on Townline Road in Pendleton, and he couldn't be happier with his new living space.

Heritage Christian Services just cut the ribbon on a brand-new accessible housing unit for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. A place that Sean now calls home.

"I always wanted to move into this home," Sean said. “With my parents aging, it's too much for them [to take care of me.”

WKBW Sean (center) sitting with his parents, Margaret and Dennis, during Wednesday's ribbon cutting.

According to the Institute for Exceptional Care, 16 million Americans like Sean have intellectual and developmental disabilities.

For Sean's parents, Margaret and Dennis, who are 79 and 81, respectively, they agree with their son, taking care of Sean isn't like it once was.

"It would be very difficult for us to try and take care of Sean. As Sean has aged, so have we, and we aren't capable anymore," Dennis said. "This house is a dream, a dream come true.”

"This is the culmination of everything we have ever wanted for our son," Margaret said.

"Once they come to Heritage, they have a better life," Heather Faltisco, with Heritage Christian Services, said. "Here it is more accessible. It was starting to get hard for some of the guys to get up and down stairs to go to their bedrooms; here, they don't have to do that anymore. They have a shower they can walk into instead of stepping into a tub."

Sean shares the house with a few other residents, but he doesn't mind the company.

"Because I love them," Sean said.

The arrangement gives Sean a chance to age in one home, surrounded by community support.

"I don't wake up at 2 a.m. worrying about my son. I know he is excellent hands, safe hands, caring hands," Dennis said.

Heritage Christian Services raised $9.1 million through its Homes with Heart campaign to construct and renovate 12 residential homes across the state.

The organization says the renovations and new buildings will support some 400 people for the next 60 years and ensure that the people living there can age in place.

If you are seeking support for yourself or a loved one, the Heritage Christian Services’ website asks that you contact their resource advisor at (585) 340-2000 or (716) 743-2020.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.