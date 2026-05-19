LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Years of hard work will soon be coming to a close for the Kearney Group. The developer is planning to open its mixed-use revitalization of the Harrison Radiator Building in Lockport this winter.

"It's coming together rather quickly, so we're very excited," Kearney Group founder Ken Kearney said. "We hope to have people in by November/December."

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In 1987, the Harrison Radiator Plant in Lockport was closed by General Motors. In 2006, it reopened as a business incubator. Now, it will be a mixed-use apartment complex.

The Harrison Lofts will sport 82 apartments on the top two floors of the three-story building. Some apartments face outside; others face the building-defining atrium. I'm told rent will range from $700 to $1,100, with units targeted towards artists.

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Kearney said the 24,000 square feet of commercial space can be divided in several ways, with restaurants, shopping and more. As of now, the one confirmed addition to the ground floor is a farmers' market.

A complete transformation of a former industrial building, Kearney tells me, was sparked by New York State's Downtown Revitalization Initiative, in which this project received under a million dollars in state funding.

"That million dollars was like yeast; it grew and grew. It attracts other investments. We wouldn't have been here if it weren't for the DRI," he said.

WATCH: "Coming together': Lockport's Harrison Lofts expected to open in six months

'Coming together': Lockport's Harrison Lofts expected to open in six months

"It was a really hard loss for the community when the plant closed down," Development Director of NYS Homes and Community Renewal Lenny Skrill said. "Doing this will hopefully enhance the community spirit."

If you're interested in renting commercial or residential space, you can call the Kearney Group at (845) 306-7705 and ask about the Harrison Lofts.