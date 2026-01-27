'Can't happen fast enough': Marineland Canada's whales approved for move to U.S.

NIAGARA FALLS, CANADA (WKBW) — Despite talks of euthanasia and 15 months of living inside a closed amusement park, the dolphins and beluga whales at Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ontario, have been approved to move to the U.S.

In September 2024, Marineland closed, but behind the fence and empty booths, animals still live here, specifically 30 beluga whales and four dolphins.

"It's very expensive to have the veterinarians and all the food to care for all animals and the upkeep," Niagara Falls, Ontario, mayor Jim Diodati said. "Unfortunately, they're financially at a point now where they're burning the furniture to heat the house."

In October, the park said that if it didn't get a commitment for financial help, it would have to euthanize the whales.

Now, Canadian Minister of Fisheries Joanne Thompson has a lifeline for the animals. She says all 34 animals have a home in the United States.

"The sites are accredited, the highest standards for animal welfare in the world," Thompson said to Canadian reporters. "And certainly, once the conditions are satisfied, I think this is a solid plan. I know some people don't think this is the best thing, but I think it's the best of the options we have right now."

We’ve spoken to Diodati throughout this process, most recently in October when an under-construction whale sanctuary in Nova Scotia volunteered to take the belugas.

"I think we're still a little ways away, but it can't happen fast enough," Diodati said.

"What's really unfortunate in this situation is that Marineland has never been willing to entertain the possibility of these belugas coming to a sanctuary," CEO of The Whale Sanctuary Project Charles Vinick said. "I'm disappointed that we've reached this impasse, where we are sending belugas from one concrete tank to another concrete tank."

Thompson says once they have health assessments and a transportation plan, they will be moved to the U.S. The Canadian government did not release specific locations. Diodati hopes to see that land redeveloped once again.

"Earlier yesterday, Minister Joanne Thompson notified Marineland of her support for the relocation of our remaining beluga whales and dolphins to proposed facilities in the United States. We extend our gratitude to the Minister and the Canadian government for prioritizing the lives of these remarkable marine mammals." - Marineland

