NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gratwick-Riverside Park in North Tonawanda is hosting its ‘Healing Field’ all weekend long. The display features 1,200 American flags, each individually dedicated in honor of 9/11 victims.

25 years ago, 2,977 people were killed in terrorist attacks across New York, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania. Now, a quarter century later, about 1,200 of them are being honored by the Erie Niagara Exchange Club.

“To keep alive the memory of the 3,000 souls who lost their lives that day,” Co-Chairman of the 9/11 Memorial Healing Fields George Boller said.

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The Healing Field is a tradition now held in North Tonawanda every 5 years since the attacks. The last one was held on the 20th anniversary in 2021.

Boller said that a community member donated every flag on display. Every time they host, the goal is to try to reach 2,977, but even if they don’t get there, it’s a chance to honor a person taken from us too soon.

“Each card is a person who lost their life at 9/11. We have cards from both towers, Flight 93 and the Pentagon,” Boller said.

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Those cards, attached to the flags throughout the field, display victims’ names, ages and a short paragraph about them.

“I always say life goes on, but all the lives lost, you can’t forget them,” Chris Reinhardt said. “They’re people. They’re Americans. They’re us.”

WATCH: 'Can't forget them': North Tonawanda honors 9/11 victims with 1,200 American flags

'Can't forget them': North Tonawanda honors 9/11 victims with 1,200 American flags

The display will be up through the weekend. Specific ceremonies will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m.