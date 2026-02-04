LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News has learned that it has been days since employees at Candlelight Cabinetry in Lockport have reported to work. One employee said they’ve all been ‘furloughed’ and told to apply for unemployment.

According to that employee, the staff was given this news in person by management on January 22.

The following week, beginning on January 26, the employee says that a few members of the staff were kept on the job to continue working, but did not receive their paychecks and were told to go home.

Now, according to multiple sources, there is nobody working inside the Michigan Street facility.

WATCH: Candlelight Cabinetry workers in Lockport furloughed as company faces $6M in lawsuits

Candlelight Cabinetry workers in Lockport furloughed as company faces $6M in lawsuits

On top of that, there have been six different lawsuits filed against Candlelight Cabinetry and its owner, Andrew Olsen, since late September.

In total, these lawsuits are seeking more than $6 million for allegedly failing to honor financial agreements.

WKBW

On January 26, 7 News received this statement from Olsen:

“No, no one has been laid off, and our facility is not closing. We do flex labor through furloughs and such with different seasonality and facility work, which typically happens this time of the year. Appreciate the concern and would love to find a time to get you to the facility to showcase the beautiful craftsmanship of our team, which gets installed into homes up and down the East Coast.”

I have since sent multiple follow-up emails, with additional questions about these six lawsuits, the future of the company and alleged unfulfilled orders.

Every single one of those questions has gone unanswered.

I’m told that Olsen will be speaking with City of Lockport officials at some point this week.