‘A huge relief’: Sleep in Heavenly Peace expands to Niagara Falls; provides free beds for students

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sleep in Heavenly Peace announced that it is expanding its operations outside of Buffalo for the very first time, now offering free beds to kids ages 3 to 17 in Niagara Falls schools.

The lack of a bed is a problem Niagara Falls superintendent Mark Laurrie says is far too common in his district.

“We have many, many students sleeping on floors, sleeping on not sufficient bedding,” Laurrie said.

One of those students is 4-year-old Amora Gregory, whose mom tells me she spends every night without a bed to call her own.

“She either sleeps on the couch or in my bed with me,” Amora’s mom Brittany Mettler said. “She had a toddler bed she ended up breaking. I was eventually trying to get her another bed. My finances haven’t been that great to get her one lately.”

Now that’s changing, thanks to Sleep in Heavenly Peace opening its first satellite location inside the Niagara Falls City School District.

Beds will still be made at the organization’s main location at the Eastern Hills Mall in Clarence.

After they are constructed, they will be transported and stored inside a school district-owned building.

I’m told the school plans to always keep about 50 on hand. Thanks to a team of volunteers, any students in need will get a bed delivered to their home and assembled inside free of charge.

One of the first beds of this new expansion was gifted to Amora

“This has just been a huge relief,” Mettler. “I was happy and relieved… She was happy. She said she couldn’t wait to sleep in it.”

Amora won’t be the only happy face. More than a dozen deliveries have already been made, and 94 other kids are already in line to receive one.

Other families can apply to receive a bed through the following online application.

This new satellite location of Sleep in Heavenly Peace opened with more than $20,000 in donations.

$10,000 of which came as a surprise from a familiar face, 1978 LaSalle graduate and Sleep in Heavenly Peace Tallahassee, Florida chapter president John Cousins.

“It’s always about giving back,” Cousins said. “Let’s make a difference in where we grew up for these kids and give them the opportunity for success.”

The organization is still accepting monetary donations. If you would like to donate any linens or bedding, donation bins will be placed at schools, starting with Hyde Park Elementary School.