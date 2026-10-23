BARKER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Neighbors in the Town of Somerset have an extra box to check on Election Day. There is a town proposition about whether to match other areas and provide a paid pension to volunteer firefighters.

If approved, the proposition would add a Length of Service Award Program (LOSAP) that would give Barker Fire Department firefighters 10 years of monthly pension payments once they turn 65 years old.

Firefighters would receive payments of $20 per month for every year of active service (ex., 12-year veteran = $240/month).

Qualifying members would need at least five years of active service, and the payments max out at $400/month for 20 years or more of active service.

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The reason this requires a community vote is that it would be entirely paid for by a special property tax of $0.54 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.

“It’s kind of a give-back program for our volunteers taking their time. We spend enough time away from our families,” Barker Fire Department President Stephen Horning said. “On average, they figured [the tax is] going to go up about $50 per household…. but the huge increase of running a full department if we were professionally paid would be astronomical and would not be feasible for the town of Somerset.”

“You’re not going to get rich off of it, that’s for sure,” Town Supervisor Jeffrey Dewart said. "But it would be a little bit of an incentive to get new members and keep the ones we have.”

WATCH: 'A give-back program': Somerset to vote on pensions for volunteer firefighters

'A give-back program': Somerset to vote on pensions for volunteer firefighters

While not a universal program for departments across the county, fire companies in places such as Lockport, Lewiston and Newfane have already similar payments.

This proposition also comes amid a busy year for the Barker Fire Department, as the seemingly ever-expanding Lake Mariner Data Center has increased use of the fire and EMT services.

“Several times per week we’ve been there. Sometimes, twice or three times per day,” Horning said. “We usually average between 250-275 calls a year… We’re at about 310 calls for the year so far, with several months to go… We’re working harder than we ever have before in little Barker, New York.”

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You can read the full proposition here:

"Shall the Board Resolution of the Somerset Town Board, in the County of Niagara, New York, adopted July 8, 2026, entitled: "Board Resolution of the Somerset Town Board, in the County of Niagara, New York adopted July 8, 2026," authorizing the establishment of a defined benefit service award program (LOSAP) under General Municipal Law section 219 in the Town of Somerset Fire Protection District for the volunteer firefighters of Barker Fire Department Inc. stating that the LOSAP shall be administered by the Town of Somerset on behalf of Town of Somerset Fire Protection District; stating the estimated annual cost will be $96,000.00 based on the existing number of firefighters; stating that the annual tax rate to raise said $96,000.00 is estimated to be $0.54 per thousand of assessed valuation; stating the estimated annual administrative fee will be $3,500.00; stating the estimated annual cost per covered firefighter will be $2,285.00; stating that each eligible participant shall receive credit for up to five (5) qualified years of active Firefighting Service prior to the establishment of the LOSAP stating that payment of the benefit shall be in the form of a life annuity with 120 payments guaranteed; stating death and disability payments to be authorized to commence upon the date f establishment of the LOSAP, and regular defined award payments to be authorized to commence one year thereafter, stating that the projected monthly award to be paid to eligible volunteer firefighters shall be $20.00 per month for each qualified year of active Firefighting Service, not to exceed 20 years, with payment in any month not to exceed $400.00, payment to commence when (1) the eligible volunteer firefighter reaches the stipulated entitlement age of 65 and has five years of qualified active Firefighting Service or (2) the eligible volunteer firefighter reaches the stipulated entitlement age of 65 and thereafter completes one year of active Firefighting Service, after payments commence, the amount of payment will increase by $20.00 per month for each additional year of active Firefighting Service, subject to the $400.00 monthly "cap" be approved?"