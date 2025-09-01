'Very impressive': Helicopter downed in Vietnam now a monument to veterans 57 years later

HARTLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — The family of Chief Warrant Officer 2 Tommy Sandefur had seen the pictures and plans for the memorial being built from the helicopter he flew and was killed in more than 57 years ago in Vietnam.

On Monday, they were left struggling for words as they saw the refurbished Huey, the centerpiece of a veterans memorial next to the Hartland Volunteer Fire Hall.

Tommy Sandefur's widow, sister, niece and daughter came to Western New York on Labor Day to see it in person.

"It's impressive," said his daughter, Lisa Cherlin.

"Very, very impressive," said widow Carole Sandefur.

It began when American Legion Post 1253 acquired the helicopter last year. But it needed work. They teamed up with Orleans BOCES students to restore it for display.

In the meantime, they raised $150,000 and put the helicopter in the center of a display that would also pay tribute to other local military members.

Terri Beckham, his niece, worked with them to connect their family to the effort.

"I'm so moved and touched by this and anything people would do for Tommy," said Beckham.

Carole Sandefur talked about the day she learned her husband had been killed.

"Honey, it was the worst," said Sandefur. "Just the worst time in my life."

For Commander of the post, Scott Wymyszak, the memorial was both a duty and an honor to the fallen.

"It's closure for his family," said Wymyszak. "They finally all made it."

The helicopter is next to the Hartland Volunteer Fire Station on Ridge Road.