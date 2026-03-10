2026 Thunder of Niagara Air Show canceled, Military assets redirected

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 2026 Thunder of Niagara Air Show has been canceled, with organizers citing military assets being directed to ongoing operations in the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility.

In a statement, organizers said they would not be able to produce an air show that meets the standard the community expects and deserves.

The cancellation is especially notable because this would have been the air show's first return since 2018. The show had been scheduled for June.

John Percy, President and CEO of Destination Niagara Falls USA, said it is disheartening to learn of the cancellation.

"I have not heard of anything yet. I think this is so new. It was just this afternoon that this was announced, and so I think it's taken everyone by shock and, really by surprise that this has been canceled," Percy told me.

Percy said he is not aware of any alternative events planned to fill the gap for those who may have already made plans to be in the area.

Organizers say they are already planning for a potential future return of the Thunder of Niagara Air Show.

The show is shown at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, in Niagara Falls.