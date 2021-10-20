Queen Elizabeth cancels trip to Northern Ireland after doctors tell her to rest

LONDON — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for a few days.

The palace did not offer specifics on the decision Wednesday but said the Queen is "in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow."

The palace added that she "sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future."

According to CNN, the Queen's decision to rest is "not COVID related."

The BBC reports that the Queen still plans to attend the UN's COP26 climate change conference in Scotland later this month.

2021 has marked a difficult year for the Royal Family.

On April 9, the Queen's husband of 73 years, Prince Phillip, died at the age of 99.

A month earlier, on March 7, the Queen's grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan, were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey, during which the couple shared their frustrations with the Royals. Harry and Meghan stepped back as full-time members of the Royal Family in 2020 and now live in California.