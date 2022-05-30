Man disguised as old woman throws cake at glass protecting Mona Lisa

PARIS (AP) — A man seemingly disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair threw a piece of cake at the glass protecting the Mona Lisa at the Louvre Museum and shouted at people to think of planet Earth.

Videos posted on social media seem to show a young man in a wig and lipstick who had arrived in a wheelchair.

The man, whose identity was unknown, was also seen throwing roses in the museum gallery.

The cake attack left a conspicuous white creamy smear on the glass, but Leonardo da Vinci's famous work was unharmed.