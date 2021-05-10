Air raid sirens and explosions heard in Jerusalem amid tensions

JERUSALEM (AP) — Explosions have been heard in Jerusalem after air raid sirens sounded.

The sirens came Monday, shortly after the Hamas militant group in Gaza had set a deadline for Israel to remove its security forces from the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

A spokesman for Hamas’ military wing said the rocket attack was a response to what he called Israeli “crimes and aggression” in Jerusalem.

The sounds of outgoing rocket fire were heard in Gaza shortly before the sirens went off. Later, a new barrage of rockets was heard.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Also on Monday, Israeli police firing tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets clashed with stone-throwing Palestinians at the flashpoint Jerusalem holy site.

More than a dozen tear gas canisters and stun grenades landed in the Al-Aqsa Mosque, one of Islam’s holiest sites, as police and protesters faced off inside the walled compound that surrounds it.

The confrontations were the latest in a series that has threatened to push the contested city toward wider conflict.

In an apparent attempt to avoid further confrontation, Israeli authorities changed the planned route of a march by ultranationalist Jews through the Muslim Quarter of the Old City.

But tensions remained high after Monday morning’s violence.