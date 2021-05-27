Visit Buffalo Niagara wants your input on destination development strategy; win Buffalo staycation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Visit Buffalo Niagara wants your input on the creation of a 10-year destination development strategy for Buffalo and Erie County, where you could win a Buffalo staycation prize worth nearly $800.
The goal of this destination development plan is to make Buffalo and Erie County a better place to live, work, invest and learn will also make it a more appealing four-season destination for visitors and guests.
All you need to do to enter is to complete a free survey where one winner will receive the following prizes
- Two nights for you and a guest at the Buffalo Marriott at LECOM HarborCenter
- $50 gift certificate for Swan Street Diner
- $50 gift certificate to Pearl Street Grill & Brewery
- $100 gift certificate for Toutant restaurant
