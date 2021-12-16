Union wants to purchase Great Northern Grain Elevator in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local union wants to purchase the Great Northern Grain Elevator in Buffalo which was damaged during Saturday's wind storms.

Local 36G says it is interested in determining the feasibility of purchasing the grain elevator and re-purposing it as a Union Hall.

“This building represents a profound part of Buffalo’s place as center of grain milling, and we would love to be part of bringing it back to life for a new use to serve Buffalo’s future,” stated Anthony Barker, President of Local 36G, which represents workers at ADM who currently owns the structure. “We wouldn’t be able to do it on our own, but with the right community support, we think we can be part of the solution for saving this part of Buffalo’s history for future generations.”

The owners of ADM want an emergency demolition from the city of Buffalo of the grain elevator.

The group interested in purchasing the grain elevator wants the city and ADM to make repairs to the grain elevator to determine the feasibility of the structure.