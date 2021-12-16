Watch
wkbw_49278_Super7_658x90.png

Actions

Union wants to purchase Great Northern Grain Elevator in Buffalo

items.[0].image.alt
Ryan Arbogast
Great Northern Grain Elevator
Posted at 4:54 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 17:39:39-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local union wants to purchase the Great Northern Grain Elevator in Buffalo which was damaged during Saturday's wind storms.

Local 36G says it is interested in determining the feasibility of purchasing the grain elevator and re-purposing it as a Union Hall.

“This building represents a profound part of Buffalo’s place as center of grain milling, and we would love to be part of bringing it back to life for a new use to serve Buffalo’s future,” stated Anthony Barker, President of Local 36G, which represents workers at ADM who currently owns the structure. “We wouldn’t be able to do it on our own, but with the right community support, we think we can be part of the solution for saving this part of Buffalo’s history for future generations.”

The owners of ADM want an emergency demolition from the city of Buffalo of the grain elevator.

The group interested in purchasing the grain elevator wants the city and ADM to make repairs to the grain elevator to determine the feasibility of the structure.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!