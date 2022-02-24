Uniland acquires additional land at former Bethlehem Steel site

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo and Erie County Industrial Land Development Corporation announced its board of directors have approved the sale of additional land at the former Bethlehem Steel site to Uniland Development Company.

Uniland previously acquired 9.2 acres at the site, now known as Renaissance Commerce Park (RCP), and announced plans to build a 150,000 sq. ft. manufacturing spec building which will bring private businesses and jobs to the site.

The sale that was approved Wednesday is for up to 10.75 acres, a release says Uniland plans to build a second 170,000 square foot manufacturing/warehouse distribution building adjacent to the first that is currently under construction at the corner of Route 5 and Dona Street.

Momentum is building at the Renaissance Commerce Park in the City of Lackawanna, and business is realizing that this location is an ideal spot to grow and prosper in Erie County. I thank Uniland for their decision to invest further in this expanding site, building our economy and reinvigorating this community. - Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz

Uniland’s continued investment in Renaissance Commerce Park is a reflection of the work done by New York State, the City of Lackawanna, the ECIDA, ILDC and specifically the vision of Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. We have seen strong demand for our first manufacturing/warehouse building at 8 Dona Street which is scheduled to open in Summer 2022, and this has given us further confidence that RCP will continue to be a destination for future industrial users in our region. - Uniland CEO Michael J. Montante

Uniland is the first developer and second private business to invest in the site. TMP Technologies purchased 28 acres in 2020 and has completed construction on a new 280,000-square foot manufacturing facility on the Dona Street Extension just west of the Uniland parcels.

The Buffalo and Erie County Industrial Land Development Corporation said "efforts continue in marketing the remaining acreage to site selectors and businesses and expanding the site’s footprint."