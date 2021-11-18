TM Montante, Belmont partnering on $40M development at Lancaster Square at Gates Circle

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — TM Montante and Belmont Housing Resources of Western New York are partnering on a $40 million development at Lancaster Square at Gates Circle in Buffalo.

The development will feature 70 apartments including 27 one-bedroom, 40 two-bedroom, and three three-bedroom units.

“This collaboration provides a great opportunity to expand upon our commitment to providing affordable housing throughout Western New York and will complement our diverse portfolio of managing housing complexes for seniors, those with disabilities and families,” said Brad Packard, Executive Vice President, Belmont Housing Resources for WNY said. “This development will adhere to our core values as an organization that promotes inclusiveness, prioritizes integrity and provides exceptional customer service, especially given the unprecedented rise in the cost of living and in particular the cost of housing, we believe this project will bring much needed affordable housing options for families in the City of Buffalo.”

“This plan represents a significant milestone for Lancaster Square at Gates Circle. It will bring new life to the original hospital buildings, which has been priority for us and the community,” said TM Montante Development President Chris Campos. “The redevelopment will also further our vision of creating a diverse community at the heart of one of Buffalo’s most iconic neighborhoods.”