BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Developers are looking for your input in the next stage of the revitalization of the Buffalo Central Terminal.

A public forum is being held Thursday at 6:00 p.m. to discuss the future of the Central Terminal in the Broadway Fillmore neighborhood.

This is the third public meeting seeking input on what will come next for the former railway station.

