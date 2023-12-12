'Their voices are not being heard': South Buffalo neighbors against junkyard development

SOUTH BUFFALO, NY — On Wednesday, residents hope the Buffalo Zoning Board of Appeals stops a recycling company from creating a junkyard in their neighborhood.

267 Marilla is where a scrapyard used to be until 2019 when Niagara Metals stopped operations because it was 'unsafe' for the neighborhood, Rob Piscatelli, VP of Niagara Metals, told 7 News reporter Jaurdyn Johnson.

But more than 120 residents have now signed a petition to stop American Iron and Metal Recycling—a company in Canada—to stop construction.

The zoning board will read the petition during their meeting.

The residents' lawyer, Justin Andreozzi, told 7 News they feared board members would not hear them.

"They are doing what they can to stop this, but they feel like they are not being heard," said Andreozzi.

Andreozzi tells 7 News that this former junkyard was a part of longstanding industrial construction that has caused issues for present homeowners across Buffalo.

"Officials had made decisions to allow for industrial use near our parks our homes our waterfront property and our schools but today is not that day."

The ZBA meeting is on Wednesday at 2 pm.