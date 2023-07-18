Redevelopment plans announced for old Women and Children's Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo unveiled the next steps in a redevelopment project that has been in the works since 2018.

Elmwood Crossing is on the site of the old Women and Children's Hospital.

The hospital closed in 2017.

Redevelopment plans were initially announced in October 2018 and Elmwood Crossing welcomed its first tenants in the Fall of 2021.

Since then, plans have for the site have largely been silent.

The Buffalo Common Council members and the development company Ellicott Development about its revised plans.

Ellicott Development announced its plans for redevelopment of Elmwood Crossing's 'Core Campus'.

The Core Campus includes the backbone of what was Women and Children's Hospital: the Variety Tower, Tanner Tower, Alfredo Center and Building C.

These buildings range in height between 3 to 10 stories located between Byant Street and Hodge Avenue of off Elmwood Avenue.

The first proposal includes the buildings having mixed uses.

The first and second floor would be commercial use and third through 10th floors would consist of residential units.

Another proposal would be adding 54 indoor parking spaces in the basement and sub-basement levels.

Finally, a plan to reconfigure the existing parking lot and drive lanes.

To read the Common Council's full agenda, click here.