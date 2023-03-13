Push to use Buffalo's vacant lots for agriculture and community gardening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Grassroots Gardens has built and managed over 80 community gardens in Western New York, and now the organization is looking to utilize the vacant lots in Buffalo to create more community garden spaces.

"The vacant lots have been caused by histories and years of demolition by neglect, caused by racial segregation so we saw this as a way of giving that ownership back to their community," said Joe Kurtz, Vice-Chair of the Food Policy Council for Erie County, which partners with Grassroots Gardens.

The effort started in 2021, and now the issue of vacant lots has grown to 8,000 vacant lots in the City of Buffalo.

Currently, the organizers of the Public Land for Public Use agreement are meeting with city officials to find ways to rezone and establish the community use of the vacant spaces.

"We just want them to listen to their constituents and then figure out a way to put this policy into effect," said Kurtz.

Broadway-Fillmore resident Donna Latham-Edwards says before the group installs the community gardens she wants them to ensure the longevity of the effort.

"Before anyone gets a community garden, we have to know that there are rodents and there are ways that you have to ensure to keep them out, there is soil testing," said Latham-Edwards who works for Impacted Families Project.

Listed in the letter to city officials, the agreement lays out ways that promote safe growing.

"If they do get this public land for public benefit agreement passed that there is support for people to actually grow safely in their neighborhoods," said Kurtz.

You can read the full details about the effort here.