'Open for all': Job fair for those interested in working on Commodore Perry Homes redevelopment

BUFFALO, NY — The developers of the Commodore Perry Homes redevelopment project hosted a job fair on Wednesday for Buffalonians interested in participating in the redevelopment.

According to the Master Development Agreement, they must ensure that at least 20% of workforce hours are performed by minority or women-owned businesses and 40% of the hours must be completed by Section 3 employees.

"I can come back and continue my career...the work I do. I don't mind the labor, painting and other stuff and also I want to give back to my community. I don't mind lending a helping hand and I want to see things look better," said Melissa Jackson, a job fair attendee.

Jackson was just one of over 150 people who signed up for a job opportunity during the project.

The 24 old complexes are being replaced by 27 new complexes. When complete, it will feature 405 residential units in the 27 buildings, with 8,000 square feet of commercial space.

"What we are trying to do is get the people from the community involved in this project. It's a great job opportunity and it's a project that will be going on for three years," said Anosha Raziq, Community Outreach Specialist for Renaissance, the hiring firm for the developer.

Demolition at the vacant Perry Projects started in April after years of boarded-up public housing in Buffalo's First Ward neighborhood and is expected to take about six months.

The developers hope to have more of our neighbors involved.

"We want to make sure we have minority women, and service veterans involved in this opportunity because we want to make sure this opportunity is open for all," said Raziq.

The next job fair is on Wednesday, June 5 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Commodore Perry Community Room, 279 Perry St.