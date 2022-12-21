Ohio Street lift bridge reopens

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Ohio Street lift bridge is scheduled to reopen to traffic Wednesday morning according to the City of Buffalo.

The bridge was closed for about 18 months while $19 million of improvements were made.

The improvements include:



Structural steel replacement

Painting

A new road deck and sidewalks

New traffic gates

Senator Tim Kennedy, Chair of the New York State Senate Transportation Committee, said these upgrades will make the bridge more accessible for pedestrians and cyclists.

“With the reopening of the Ohio Street bridge, we’re once again seeing the connectivity of the corridor enhanced, and streamlining accessibility for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists alike," he said.

Mayor Byron Brown and local lawmakers will mark the reopening Wednesday at 8 a.m.