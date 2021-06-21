McKinley Mall in Hamburg sold for $8.5 million

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Town of Hamburg Supervisor Jim Shaw tells 7 Eyewitness News that the McKinley Mall has been sold for $8.5 million.

According to the town supervisor, the sale requires court approval, and a motion has been made to the New York State Supreme Court in Erie County for an order authorizing the sale to go forward, and that decision is awaiting a judge's approval.

The town supervisor says he is not sure about what the plans are for the mall, but the town has opened up zoning options for space.

The Hamburg Sun reports the buyer is Mike Kohan of Kohan Retail Investment Group based on Long Island purchased the mall.

