Land bought for new YMCA facility in North Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The YMCA is making room for more Western New Yorkers to play and exercise.

The YMCA Buffalo Niagara purchased a seven-acre parcel from Uniland Development at 1984 Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo. The land will eventually become a new YMCA facility for residents of North Buffalo and the surrounding communities.

"After much consideration, we believe this location is the best fit for a new YMCA facility," says John Ehrbar, President and CEO of YMCA Buffalo Niagara. "We look forward to constructing a modern YMCA that will allow us to widen our impact and better meet the needs and interests of children, active older adults, and families in North Buffalo and neighboring communities."

Funding for the new branch will rely on community contributions to a capital campaign.

The new facility will eventually replace the current Delaware Family YMCA and Ken-Ton Family YMCA, built in 1927 and 1962, respectively.