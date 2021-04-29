Watch
L.L. Bean store coming to Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst this Fall

Bill Sikes/AP
The L.L. Bean label is displayed in the collar of a sweater, Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Marlborough, Mass. L.L. Bean is moving further away from its original model of direct-to-customer catalog sales and sales in their own stores, with an agreement to sell products through Nordstroms, Staples and the Scheels sporting goods chain. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)
L.L. Bean
Posted at 1:48 PM, Apr 29, 2021
AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Popular clothing store L.L. Bean is coming to Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst in Fall 2021.

It's one of seven stores in the United States and Canada that's opening this year.

“While 2020 posed many challenges to our business, including the temporary closure of all retail stores, we are committed to increasing our brick-and-mortar presence in order to serve more communities,” said L.L.Bean President and CEO Stephen Smith. “We know that a record number of people reconnected with the outdoors amidst the pandemic, some for the first time, and we see these new habits remaining firmly in place going forward.”

You can find the store across the street from the Boulevard Mall known as 'The Boulevard' in the area of Niagara Falls Boulevard and I-290.

