Menu

Watch
Vaccinating-WNY-658x90.jpg

Actions

GObike Buffalo looking for community input in revamping Grant Street corridor

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
23813 GoBike IH Lockups_rev
Posted at 3:44 AM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 03:44:30-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You could have a say in the revamping of Grant Street Tuesday.

Gobike Buffalo is looking for public input on design proposals for Grant Street. The company is looking to improve traffic safety, spur economic development, and support small businesses while maintaining the street's diversity and character.

Residents, business owners and organizations in the area are encouraged to take part in Gobike's Reimagining Grant Street study. In support of the study, Gobike is hosting a virtual public meeting Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. for community input on design concepts.

If you're interested in participating, you can sign up here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources