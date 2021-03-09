GObike Buffalo looking for community input in revamping Grant Street corridor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You could have a say in the revamping of Grant Street Tuesday.

Gobike Buffalo is looking for public input on design proposals for Grant Street. The company is looking to improve traffic safety, spur economic development, and support small businesses while maintaining the street's diversity and character.

Residents, business owners and organizations in the area are encouraged to take part in Gobike's Reimagining Grant Street study. In support of the study, Gobike is hosting a virtual public meeting Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. for community input on design concepts.

If you're interested in participating, you can sign up here.