Federal, local leaders invest $95 million into East Buffalo road improvements

BUFFALO, NY — Jefferson, Bailey, Michigan and Main Street are all receiving improvements through 95 million dollars investments to restructure the East Buffalo community.

Leaders want to revitalize the area bringing a new era of lights, safer sidewalks and new roadways.

3.5 miles of Jefferson Avenue near Canisius College to Swan Street will receive new lighting, and sidewalks to improve pedestrian safety.

Bailey Avenue will require 15 million dollars in funding for multi-modal roadways, and a green infrastructure design for Buffalo Sewer Authority.

These improvements are just the first of many to come to East buffalo, there are plans for a new retail space, medical clinic and housing as well.

"This is not a hope or a dream these are real projects and real dollars that are going to get moving very quickly," said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

Despite the TOPS mass shooting bringing East Buffalo national attention, local leaders want to establish growth and bring new light to the area.

"Its very unfortunate that it took a tragedy to shine a light, and bring attention to the East side of Buffalo but as the saying goes ,'when you have your fifteen minutes of fame its all about what you do with it," said Chief of Staff of New York State Assembly, Mark Boyd.

Leaders say that they will take public comment on what exactly the new projects should entail and you can find a full map of the project here.

