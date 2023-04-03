Erie County officials set focus on inclusive play for all

TONAWANDA, NY — On Monday, Erie County officials unveiled another inclusive playground for people of all abilities at Ellicott Creek Park, one of three that have opened in to this point in 2023.

"All you have to do is hear the kids having fun and you know exactly why we do these, and the great thing about these inclusive playgrounds is children of all abilities can enjoy them. If they have a disability of some type they can enjoy these playgrounds like they never have in the past," said Mark Poloncarz, Erie County Executive.

Since 2012 Erie County leaders have dedicated $50 million toward parks throughout the county. The inclusive parks cost the county roughly $700,000 for children and adults of all abilities to be able to play.

As of now, Chestnut Ridge Park, Como Lake Park, and Ellicott Creek Park have inclusive playgrounds. In the future, a second inclusive playground will open at Chestnut Ridge Park and others will open at Emery Park, Akron Falls Park and Iske View Park.

WKBW

"This is just what we are going to be doing now. This is kind of the key to our parks here and once we put the one in Chestnut it was obvious we had to up our playground game," said Troy Schinzel, Commissioner of Parks and Recreation.

While some may criticize the county for using taxpayer dollars for these playgrounds, county officials say the laughter and smiles are why they continue to make inclusive playgrounds for all.

"We represent all of our constituents not just our taxpayers. We represent everyone from the youngest child to the eldest adult. Including those because of a disability, they may never work a day in their life. But we want to ensure we provide the best life possible for them and if that means they get to enjoy an inclusive playground then every dollar is worth it," said Poloncarz.