Construction to begin on new outdoor events center at Buffalo's Outer Harbor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Construction is set to begin this fall on a new outdoor events center at Buffalo's Outer Harbor.

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) announced the authorization of construction contracts totaling $13 million for the Terminal B renovations project Tuesday. With the contracts authorized work is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

Officials said the project will include a new outdoor events center with surrounding open space by rehabilitating a vacant structure and utilizing existing parking. Seven acres of contaminated property will also be reclaimed to open additional public access with lake views and there will be new trees, shrubs and meadow areas.

Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC)

“The creative and adaptive reuse of the long-abandoned Terminal B site will open up this part of our scenic waterfront to the public with both passive and active recreation amenities,” said ECHDC Chairman Robert Gioia. “This project, which takes up only 5% of the 200-acre property, is just one part of a comprehensive plan developed over five years with the community and stakeholders. We are thrilled to move forward with the first phase of construction.”

As part of the project the warehouse known as Terminal B, which has been utilized as a storage facility since 1967 and is currently inaccessible to the public, will be renovated to remove the existing exterior walls and roof and a portion of the deck will be transformed into a performance stage.

The following construction contracts were authorized and funding is being provided by Empire State Development (ESD):