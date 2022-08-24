Colored Musicians Club expansion project breaks ground

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A place that celebrates the best of Buffalo music is about to get even bigger.

Ground was broken on an expansion of the Colored Musicians Club.

"It is very critical that we protect and serve our history. That is Black history," Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado said. "There's real power in knowing and understanding history, especially when it comes to Black history in America. Black Americans are foundational to the idea. The very idea of American freedom."

An expansion and renovation, worth $2.95M is now underway at the club. Renderings can be found here.

The goal is to increase tourism along Buffalo's Historic Michigan Street Corridor, while preserving and celebrating Buffalo's rich African American history.

Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor chair, Lillie Wiley-Upshaw said, "This day is, indeed, momentous. All of us are acknowledging together that this history matters, these people mattered to sustain the Black community in the city, and not only just in our city but in our nation."

The funding is the combination of an Empire State Development grant, the East Side Corridor Economic Development fund, and Dormitory Authority of the State of New York.

City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said, "This investment by the State of New York and Gov. Hochul, Lt. Gov. Delgado, our members of the state legislature, will make a great deal of difference in the preservation and development of these institutions."

Renovations are also underway at the Michigan Street Baptist Church and Nash House.

"I am very thankful to say that that money came right on time, at the right time. Had we waited another year, another winter for the church to go through, it would not be standing here today," Upshaw said. "So, the structural supports are there. That church will be standing for another 200 years."

New York District 63 Senator Tim Kennedy said, "When we talk about the history of our community, our state and in our nation, it is so important that we celebrate those whose shoulders we do stand on, and so many that came before us and so many that did persevere, particularly in the Black community."

To read the expansion in detail, click here.