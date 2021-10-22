Watch
Chippewa Street improvements complete

WKBW
Posted at 6:15 AM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 06:15:16-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Six months worth of improvements to Chippewa Street are being unveiled Friday.

The multi-million dollar project is bringing a number of improvements to Buffalo's entertainment hub, including:

  • Improved and wider sidewalks
  • New curbs
  • Fresh pavement
  • Catenary lighting overhead

Trees will also be planted along Chippewa to add some green space. Those will be planted in the spring.

To help ring in the changes, an outdoor pop-up market comprised of 20 local vendors, including clothing boutiques, bakeries, food vendors, gift shops and more will be set up along the street.

More than 12 bars, restaurants and businesses are also having happy hour and dinner specials, including Local, Soho, Bacchus, Bada Bing, The Cowboy, D-Tour, 67 West, Bottoms Up, Rec Room, Buffalo Tap House, Chocolate Bar, Banshee, Chez Ami, and Chop House.

Those specials and the market run from 4:00-8:00 P.M. Friday.

