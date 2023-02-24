Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce working to combat the struggles of recruiting for jobs

SILVER CREEK, NY — With more than 900 registered members of the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce, business should be booming, but with hiring concerns, it is getting difficult for the rural areas.

So, the Chamber of Commerce is hosting Workforce Needs Workshops in March to combat the struggles of recruiting for jobs.

"We are going to provide some resources, get peers together so other business owners that may have ideas and advice on 'hey, this has worked for me' or 'you may want to try this' and kind of provide those outside the box things," said Daniel Heitzenrater, President and CEO of the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce.

The workshops start with a panel discussion with county leaders, Jamestown Community College Workforce Development, and Chautauqua Works members on March 21.

On March 23, the Chautauqua County Visitors Bureau will discuss seasonal hiring and how to retain employment all year round, where business owner Kelly Borello will speak.

Borello owns two businesses, Cabana Sam's — a beachfront bar and restaurant — and Villaggio Italiano, which she made so she can employ her staff every day of the year.

"It was a way for me to have a year-round restaurant in Silver Creek which does not have any sit-down restaurants and keep some of my key employees, employed year-round," said Borello.

Borello says it's been a great way to keep her workers, and the customers have noticed.

"They honestly love seeing the continuous staffing. They love seeing their favorite server, their favorite chef, at a place year round and not just have to wait until the summer," said Borello.

The restaurant has become a staple in the village of Silver Creek and has taught Borello a lot since opening in 2019.

"You have to look for the right solutions, and it's great to get good feedback from your customers and employees," said Borello.

You can find more details about the Chamber's workshops here.