Big Ditch to open production brewery on Oak Street in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A popular Buffalo brewery says it is planning on opening a production brewery on Oak Street in downtown Buffalo.

The new production brewery will allow Big Ditch to utilize its facility on East Huron Street to become an 'innovation brewery'.

“Innovation is paramount for success in the craft beer industry,” stated Matt Kahn, President and Co-founder of Big Ditch Brewing Company. “However, our desire to innovate new products is competing with the need to brew our signature and seasonal beers due to the growth in demand for these products; growth that has continued throughout the pandemic”, added Kahn. “The opening of the new Production Brewery will free up capacity at our current brewery for innovation while allowing us to keep pace with demand for our signature and seasonal beers.”

The new brewery will have more than twice the production capacity of the current brewery, including a 40-barrel brewhouse and 10 x 80-barrel fermenters.

There will be no retail operations at the new brewery.