Big Ditch Brewing Company opens production brewery in Buffalo, Hayburner to be sold in 12 packs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Big Ditch Brewing Company announced it has opened a new production brewery in Downtown Buffalo and its popular Hayburner will now be sold in 12 packs.

According to Big Ditch, the new 40-barrel production-only brewery located at 101 Oak Street will more than double its existing production capacity and enable it to innovate more craft beers and expand the distribution of its beer across the state. All of the beer that Big Ditch sells in 12-ounce cans will be produced in the new facility.

Its Hayburner American IPA, which it says is one of Western New York’s best-selling craft beers, will now also be sold in 12 packs.